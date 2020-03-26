Coronavirus cases reach 840 in Russia – TASS

YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. Number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Russia has rose by 182, bringing the total number of infected patients to 840, TASS reports citing the anti-coronavirus task force.

COVID-19 cases have been recorded in 56 Russian regions.

So far, 38 patients have recovered.

The coronavirus outbreak was recorded in central China in late December 2019. More than 150 countries have been hit by this infection, which was labeled as a pandemic by the World Health Organization in March 2020. According to the latest data, the number of coronavirus cases globally surpasses 472,000.