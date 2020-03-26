Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 March

Hotel provides 100 suites to coronavirus doctors who refuse to go home to safeguard families

Hotel provides 100 suites to coronavirus doctors who refuse to go home to safeguard families

YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. The Holiday Inn Express Yerevan hotel has provided 100 suites to the Nork Infectious Diseases Hospital – currently treating only coronavirus patients – for the healthcare workers of the clinic to use it for self-quarantine.

The doctors, nurses and other health workers of the coronavirus hospital are not going home in order to safeguard their families from potential infection.

They will now use the hotel suites to sleep and return to work.

“We highly appreciate this generous step of the hotel’s management,” the hospital said in a statement.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1

https://www.gov.am/files/docs/3969.pdf
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration