Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi affirms UAE’s readiness to support Armenia – WAM

YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE's Armed Forces, discussed the measures taken by the two countries to tackle coronavirus (COVID-19) during a telephone conversation, WAM official news agency of the UAE reports.

The sides exchanged views on the latest regional and global developments and issues of mutual concern as well as measures taken by the two countries to combat coronavirus, COVID-19, and mitigate its impact on countries of the world.

The Armenian President and the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi also discussed the cooperation prospects in economic and investment spheres which will serve the bilateral interests and progress.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed affirmed the UAE’s readiness to provide all forms of support to Armenia and its friendly people in their efforts to contain the virus and limit its repercussions.

In turn the Armenian President thanked Sheikh Mohamed for his sustained support for the growing bilateral ties.