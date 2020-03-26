Armenian President holds meeting with Japanese Ambassador

YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian received Ambassador of Japan to Armenia Jun Yamada, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The sides exchanged views on the practical components of the Armenian-Japanese cooperation, taking into account the current situation caused by the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), as well as the future programs. The Ambassador presented the coronavirus situation in Japan and the actions taken in this respect. The sides discussed the opportunities of mutual support in such situation.

President Sarkissian thanked Japan for the constant support to Armenia, in particular for providing the necessary number of test kits for diagnosing the virus.

The meeting also touched upon the opportunities to implement joint projects in the field of IT, high technologies, innovation, nuclear safety waste management and also within the frames of the presidential initiative ATOM (Advanced Tomorrow).

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan