State of Emergency-related restrictions on Coronavirus coverage in Armenia minimized

YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. The restrictions on freedom of speech imposed during the state of emergency regarding the coverage of the novel coronavirus situation have been minimized, PM Nikol Pashinyan said.

He said the government has amended the decision and the restrictions were brought to a minimal level.

“The restrictions relate exclusively to healthcare topics, and this is important to note. But I believe that this regime that was active was very important for generally maintaining a certain balanced area,” he said, calling on the population to trust only official information regarding the coronavirus.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan