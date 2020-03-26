Armenian observers to be tested for COVID-19 before departing to Artsakh to monitor elections

YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. Observers from Armenia, who are planning to visit Artsakh to observe the March 31 presidential and parliamentary elections, will be tested for coronavirus with the rapid test kits before their departure, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at today’s Cabinet meeting.

“Today we already have the rapid test kits for diagnosing the novel coronavirus. Let’s agree to cooperate with the observer organizations, understand whether the observers are from risky zones or not. If yes, we should ask them to replace the observers. And also, those who are going to visit Artsakh, would be better if tested, so that we can be convinced that they are not infected”, Pashinyan said, adding that no case of coronavirus has been detected in Artsakh yet, although dozens of people have been tested.

The PM said everything should be done to avoid the entry of COVID-19 to Artsakh with the observer group.

So far, 290 cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Armenia, 18 patients have recovered.