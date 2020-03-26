Armenia to isolate asymptomatic, mild COVID19 patients in hotels to manage hospital capacity

YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan says asymptomatic COVID19 patients not requiring any medical intervention must be placed in hotels because currently the authorities are struggling to accurately manage hospital capacities.

“These patients have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, but their condition is mild, they aren’t receiving any treatment. Their hospitalization is not justified. Today, we had a discussion with Deputy PM Avinyan and Healthcare Minister Arsen Torosyan and we decided to work with hotels to transfer the mild cases, who basically constitute the majority, to hotels by providing food and other needs. We must continue this policy. This is also beneficial in terms of the economy, because today hotels are empty. Some difficulties will certainly arise, hotels will have trepidations about the future competitiveness of their brands, but hotels are obliged to routinely disinfect their rooms. Now there may be numerous cases when people with unrelated various diseases are living in those rooms. Nothing bad will happen to these rooms after the coronavirus, after being disinfected,” the PM said at the Cabinet meeting.

The Prime Minister told the coronavirus response task force to negotiate with hotels regarding compensation. He said the government will offer the hotels a price below the market price, for understandable reasons. The PM said that the state of emergency measures empower the government to solve the issue without the consent of the hotels, but he said they will not enforce this rule. “We will negotiate with the hotels and agree some price,” he said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan