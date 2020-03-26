COVID19: Elderly American patient in critical condition in Yerevan hospital

YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. Two of the 272 active COVID19 cases in Armenia are in critical condition, PM Nikol Pashinyan said at the Cabinet meeting.

He said one of the two critical patients is an American citizen.

“The other one is an Armenian citizen. Both are above the age of 75, they are under intensive care,” the PM said.

He said the around 100 citizens have been discharged from quarantine after testing negative for the disease.

“We are expecting recoveries and releases from quarantine today as well,” he added.

The total cumulative number of COVID19 cases in Armenia is 290, 18 of whom have recovered.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan