New COVID19 cases in Armenia bring cumulative total to 290

YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. 25 new COVID19 cases have been diagnosed in Armenia, bringing the total cumulative number of infected patients to 290, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Out of the total number, 272 are active cases while the remaining 18 have recovered.

The National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said 1440 suspected cases tested negative.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan