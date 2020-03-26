Road condition
YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations informs that on March 26, starting 08:20, the roads are mainly passable in Armenia, only the roads leading to the Amberd Fortress and Lake Kari will remain closed for uncertain time.
The Georgian side reported that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open only for trucks.
Drivers are urged to use snow tires.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
