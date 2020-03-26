LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 25-03-20

LONDON, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 25 March:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.03% to $1567.50, copper price up by 3.70% to $4797.50, lead price up by 0.52% to $1637.00, nickel price up by 0.18% to $11162.00, tin price down by 2.30% to $13385.00, zinc price up by 0.74% to $1836.00, molybdenum price down by 4.12% to $17924.00, cobalt price stood at $30000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.