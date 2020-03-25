Donations for anti-coronavirus efforts over 512 million AMD – PM Pashinyan thanks each contributor

YEREVAN, MARCH 25, ARMENPRESS. A total of 512 million and 607 thousand drams has been donated to the Armenian government for its anti-coronavirus efforts, the government said.

The treasury account (900005001947) was opened on March 17th for citizens and organizations willing to make donations.

The government said a total of 2582 payments were made since.

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan also commented on the issue today.

''More than $1 million donations were received for fight against coronavirus in Armenia. Thank you all for your contributions! Each and every penny will be spent to help our society to overcome the pandemic'', Pashinyan tweeted.

