Rapid coronavirus test kits on the way to Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 25, ARMENPRESS. Rapid coronavirus test kits are on the way to Armenia, ARMENPRESS reports Health Minister of Armenia Arsen Torosyan said during parliament-Cabinet Q&A session.

''The test kits are on the way. We expect them every day. The delivery time of one batch is March 27, but we know that there are global logisitc issues'', Torosyan said.

On March 16 Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency to fight the spread of COVID-19. The state of emergency is effective until April 14, 17:00.

Starting March 24, 23:59, the free movement of people is also restricted across Armenia until March 31, 23:59.

By 10:00, March 25 the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases was 265. 18 people have recovered so far.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan