UN WFP to provide Armenia with large number of artificial respiratory devices

YEREVAN, MARCH 25, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received on March 25 Jelena Milosevic, WFP Representative and Country Director in Armenia.

The interlocutors documented that an effective cooperation has been established between Armenia and the UN World Food Program.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, conditioned by the situation resulted by global spread of novel coronavirus, the interlocutors attached great priority to food safety issues.

Noting that the WFP is known as an international organization very responsive to emergency situations, President Sarkissian suggested that in addition to food issues, providing Armenia with necessary medical devices should be observed. Jelena Milosevic noted that they have applied to international donors and in the near future a great number of artificial respiratory devices will be provided to Armenia.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan