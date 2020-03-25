Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 March

Armenian, Georgian PMs will discuss issues of cargo transportation

YEREVAN, MARCH 25, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Gakharia  will have a phone conversation today to discuss and regulate issues related with cargo transportations, ARMENPRESS reports Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan said during parliament-Cabinet Q&A session.

''At the moment we have some problems with cargo transportations both in Lars and Bagratashen. The problem at Bagratashen checkpoint is mainly conditioned by the quarantine in Marneuli (Georgia-edit) and the trucks are slow in passing through that region. We have the same problem at Lars checkpoint. Anyway, today the Prime Ministers of Armenia and Georgia are scheduled to have a phone conversation to understand what kind of rapid regulations can be put in force to ensure the movement of the trucks'', Avinyan said.

He noted that future slow-down of cargo transportations can further deepen the crisis and Armenia makes all possible efforts to find a solution together with Russian and Georgian partners.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan





