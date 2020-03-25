Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 March

Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 25-03-20

YEREVAN, 25 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 25 March, USD exchange rate up by 0.50 drams to 495.93 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.25 drams to 537.74 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.11 drams to 6.40 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 12.98 drams to 593.38 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 1,305.66 drams to 25602.91 drams. Silver price up by 17.98 drams to 217.24 drams. Platinum price up by 982.63 drams to 10906.05 drams.





