COVID-19 latest updates: Over 5,000 new cases confirmed in Spain

YEREVAN, MARCH 25, ARMENPRESS. Number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world has surpassed 436,000, according to the latest updates by coronavirus research centers.

Death cases are over 19,600.

111,878 patients have recovered.

China continues leading in terms of the largest number of coronavirus infected people – 81,218.

Then comes Italy with a total of 69,176 confirmed cases. Italy is in the first place in the world with the largest death cases from coronavirus (6,820).

Coronavirus cases are also growing in US, where, according to the latest reports, the total number of cases is 54,973. US is ranked 3rd, passing Spain. Over 5,000 new cases were confirmed in Spain, bringing the total number from 42,058 to 47,610. The total number of death cases is 3,434.

Spain is followed by Germany (34,009), Iran (27,017), France (22,304), South Korea (9,137), Switzerland (10,456), UK (8,077).

Russia has confirmed 658 coronavirus cases, Turkey – 1,872 and Georgia – 73.

According to the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 195 countries and territories.

16 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Armenia, bringing the total number of infected to 265. 16 patients have recovered so far. No death cases have been reported.

China sends 3rd group of medical experts to Italy to battle COVID19 spread

A team of 14 medical experts from east China's Fujian Province departed on a chartered flight to Italy on March 25 to assist the fight against the COVID-19 outbreak, Xinhua news agency reported.

The group includes experts from various medical facilities and the center for disease control and prevention (CDC) of Fujian. The experts specialize in areas including respiratory, intensive care, infectious disease, hospital infection control, traditional Chinese medicine and nursing.

The Chinese experts will mainly work in the Tuscany region of Italy.

Italy imposes up to 5 years in prison for violating COVID-19 quarantine

Italy is toughening measures in the fight against the novel coronavirus, Deutsche Welle reported. The maximum term in jail has changed from three months to five years for violating the rules of the quarantine.

Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

Prince Charles, 71, Queen Elizabeth II's son and the first in line to the British throne, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), CNN reported.

The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested, but the result was negative.

The statement released from Clarence House says the Prince “has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual”.

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall are now self-isolating at home in Scotland.

Iran bans passenger transportation within its territory

The Iranian authorities will ban the passenger transportations in the country’s territory due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, the governmental official said. Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Iran is approaching 25,000. 1,934 patients have died so far.

Nearly 23,000 COVID-19 tests conducted in Belarus

Number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Belarus is 86. As of March 25, 29 citizens will be discharged from hospitals as they tested negative after treatment.