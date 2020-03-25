Catholicos Aram I holds phone talk with Moderna’s Noubar Afeyan over coronavirus vaccine

YEREVAN, MARCH 25, ARMENPRESS. His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia, had a telephone conversation with the well-known Armenian-American entrepreneur, philanthropist and venture capitalist Noubar Afeyan, the co-founder and chairman of the US bio-tech company Moderna Therapeutics, the Catholicosate of the Great House of Cilician said.

The American Moderna Therapeutics biotechnological company has created a vaccine against the novel coronavirus which has been undergoing clinical trial since March 17 in US, at the Kaiser Permanente healthcare research institution in Seattle, Washington.

During the phone talk Noubar Afeyan released details from the professional works conducted by his company. His Holiness Aram I highly appreciated Noubar Afeyan, calling his work a universal mission which will bring an honor to the Armenian people and the homeland.

