Armenia will soon transfer list of necessary items prepared by healthcare ministry to UAE

YEREVAN, MARCH 25, ARMENPRESS. As a continuation to the recent phone conversation with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received today Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Armenia Mohamed AlZaabi, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The Armenian President touched upon the agreements that were reached during his phone talk with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and informed that the list of necessary items prepared by Armenia’s healthcare ministry will soon be transferred to the UAE side.

The meeting participants discussed the development process of the Armenia-UAE bilateral relations, highlighted boosting the mutual partnership in the field of food safety and within the frames of the Armenian presidential initiative ATOM (Advanced Tomorrow).

Following the meeting with the Armenian President, the UAE Ambassador said his country is ready to assist in fighting the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). “Coronavirus is a great challenge for humanity. We must cooperate with all countries, the talk is not about the UAE or Armenia only. We need to work jointly to stop this virus”, the Ambassador said, adding that positive result is possible to achieve only by staying at home and keeping the social distance. “It’s very important to keep the social distance not only during the official meetings, but also at home with children and other members of the family”.

