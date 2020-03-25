Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 March

Armenian Ombudsman offers condolences to Croatian counterpart over Zagreb earthquake

YEREVAN, MARCH 25, ARMENPRESS. Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan sent a condolence letter to Ombudsman of Croatia Lora Vidović over the earthquake that hit the capital city of Zagreb, the Armenian Ombudsman’s Office told Armenpress.

“With a deep sorrow I learnt about the devastating earthquake in Zagreb as a result of which citizens were injured and historical buildings of the city were damaged.

Accept my deepest condolences. I wish strength and speedy recovery to all injured, as well as courage to the people of Croatia”, reads the condolence letter.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan      

 





