Armenian Ombudsman offers condolences to Croatian counterpart over Zagreb earthquake
14:50, 25 March, 2020
YEREVAN, MARCH 25, ARMENPRESS. Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan sent a condolence letter to Ombudsman of Croatia Lora Vidović over the earthquake that hit the capital city of Zagreb, the Armenian Ombudsman’s Office told Armenpress.
“With a deep sorrow I learnt about the devastating earthquake in Zagreb as a result of which citizens were injured and historical buildings of the city were damaged.
Accept my deepest condolences. I wish strength and speedy recovery to all injured, as well as courage to the people of Croatia”, reads the condolence letter.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
