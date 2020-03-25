The fight against COVID19 pandemic should become a chance for global solidarity, says Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 25, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Javad Zarif held a phone conversation on March 25 at the initiative of the Armenian side, the foreign ministry said in a news release.

Minister Mnatsakanyan congratulated his Iranian counterpart on Novruz and conveyed the Armenian people’s solidarity and support to the good people of Iran in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

Presenting the Armenian government’s efforts in the direction of preventing the further spread of the novel coronavirus, minister Mnatsakanyan highlighted international cooperation in the fight against the pandemic, particularly the coordinating of actions between neighboring countries.

In this context both sides were pleased to note the existing close partnership and continuous exchange of experience between the Armenian and Iranian authorities in fighting the pandemic.

During the talk, the Armenian FM highlighted the UN Secretary General’s call for maintaining ceasefires in conflict zones and revision of sanctions, emphasizing that the fight against the pandemic must become a chance for nations’ reconciliation and global solidarity.

The Armenian and Iranian foreign ministers underscored bilateral readiness to take measures to maintain the dynamics of the bilateral agenda, boosting trade turnover in the existing conditions, as well as in the direction of addressing the issues concerning the repatriation of citizens of both countries.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan