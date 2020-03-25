COVID-19: All suspected cases among Armenia's prisoners test negative

YEREVAN, MARCH 25, ARMENPRESS. No coronavirus case has been detected among prisoners in Armenia’s correctional facilities, all test results were negative, Justice Minister Rustam Badasyan said in the Parliament on March 25.

“All tests conducted in correctional facilities were negative. Up to now, no coronavirus case has been confirmed among prisoners, all suspected cases were tested”, the Minister said.

Number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Armenia has reached 265.

On March 16 Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency to fight the spread of COVID-19. The state of emergency is effective until April 14, 17:00.

Starting March 24, 23:59, the free movement of people is also restricted across Armenia until March 31, 23:59.

So far, 16 patients have recovered.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan