Air temperature to rise in Armenia by 2-3 degrees

YEREVAN, MARCH 25, ARMENPRESS. Air temperature will gradually increase in Armenia by 2-3 degrees on March 26-27, the ministry of emergency situations said.

In the daytime of March 25 and on March 28 short rain is forecast in the Republic, especially in northern regions.

Clear weather is forecast already on March 26-27.

In the daytime of March 25 and on March 28-30 rain is possible in separate parts of the capital city of Yerevan.

