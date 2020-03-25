COVID19: Artsakh citizens advised against all but highly essential travel to Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The coronavirus response commission of Artsakh has advised its citizens to avoid all but highly-essential travel to Armenia over the COVID19 situation.

“Due to the nationwide restrictions on movement of people and mandatory self-quarantine in Armenia, the inter-departmental commission regulating the coronavirus prevention measures in the Republic of Artsakh is calling on citizens of Artsakh to refrain from traveling to Armenia in the coming days (minimum 7 days). Travel to Armenia exclusively in highly essential cases,” the commission said in a statement released through the Information HQ of Artsakh.

So far, Artsakh does not have coronavirus cases.

Armenia has announced a 7-day lockdown to help prevent the spread of the COVID19. Citizens are asked to remain in their homes and go out only in the event of strict necessity, such as shopping for groceries or medication. Non-essential businesses have been shut down. The number of COVID19 cases in Armenia has reached 265 as of March 25.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan