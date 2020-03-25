COVID-19 UPDATE: Over 422,000 confirmed cases globally

YEREVAN, MARCH 25, ARMENPRESS. Number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world has surpassed 422,000, according to the latest updates by coronavirus research centers.

Death cases are over 18,000.

109,142 patients have recovered.

China continues leading in terms of the largest number of coronavirus infected people – 81,218.

Then comes Italy with a total of 69,176 confirmed cases. Italy is in the first place in the world with the largest death cases from coronavirus (6,820).

Coronavirus cases are also growing in US, where, according to the latest reports, the total number of cases is 54,881. US is ranked 3rd, passing Spain with the number of confirmed cases, as 42,058 cases were confirmed in Spain.

Spain is followed by Germany (33,991), Iran (24,811), France (22,204), South Korea (9,137), Switzerland (9,877), UK (8,077).

Russia has confirmed 495 coronavirus cases, Turkey – 1,872 and Georgia – 70.

According to the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 195 countries and territories.

16 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Armenia, bringing the total number of infected to 265. 16 patients have recovered so far. No death cases have been reported.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan