Armenia bans interprovincial passenger transport amid lockdown

YEREVAN, MARCH 25, ARMENPRESS. Amid the COVID19 related lockdown, Deputy PM Tigran Avinyan, the Superintendent of the state of emergency, has issued an order on banning interprovincial passenger transportations by buses and mini-buses.

Avinyan also amended an earlier order defining the essential businesses which are allowed to operate, allowing also the publishing of newspapers, as well as paper production, among others.

The Government of Armenia has imposed a nationwide 7-day lockdown amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. All non-essential businesses and enterprises are closed. Citizens are urged to remain in their homes and go out only in highly essential cases. Anyone going outside must have a passport and a special filled-in form mentioning purpose of exit, time of exit and expected time of return.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan