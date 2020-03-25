No coronavirus case detected in Artsakh

YEREVAN, MARCH 25, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh’s healthcare ministry informs that as of March 25 no case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has been detected in the Republic.

In order to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus Artsakh’s government is taking respective measures to increase the number of necessary medical items.

Artsakh’s information center reported that the healthcare ministry acquired coronavirus awareness-raising posters, digital thermometers, face masks, disinfectants, gloves, and a number of other medical items with the funds provided from the state budget and charity means.

“The hospitals in Artsakh continue to be provided with necessary medical items. All regional medical facilities have respective wards for isolating coronavirus suspected cases in case of necessity”, the statement said, adding that the ministry is taking all possible preventive measures for the health of the population.

