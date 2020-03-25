Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 March

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 24-03-20

LONDON, MARCH 25, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 24 March:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum stood at $1568.00, copper price stood at $4626.50, lead price stood at $1628.50, nickel price stood at $11142.00, tin price stood at $13700.00, zinc price stood at $1822.50, molybdenum price down by 2.53% to $18695.00, cobalt price stood at $30000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.






