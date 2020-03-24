Quit smoking, stay alive – Health Minister of Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 24, ARMENPRESS. Health Minister of Armenia Arsen Torosyan urges to quit smoking as a protection from coronavirus, ARMENPRESS reports Torosyan wrote on his Facebook page.

‘’Coronavirus kills mostly smokers because the virus attacks the lungs which are already in a bad state at smokers. If you do not want to be severely infectedwith coronavirus or die from it, you have to quit smoking right now’’, Torosyan wrote.

By now there are 249 confirmed active coronavirus cases in Armenia. Some of them have normal body temperature, which gives hopes that they will recover even without any medical intervention. They stay in hospital just not to infect others.

On March 16th, Armenia declared a nationwide state of emergency until April 14th to tackle the coronavirus situation. The 1st case was recorded on March 1, who was also the 1st to recover.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan