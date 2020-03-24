Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 March

President of Artsakh receives Secretary of Security Council of Armenia

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 24, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received today Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Issues related to the cooperation between the two Armenian republics in the security sphere were on the agenda of the meeting.

The meeting was also attended by Artsakh’s Security Council Secretary Arshavir Gharamyan.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan      





