Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 24-03-20

YEREVAN, 24 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 24 March, USD exchange rate up by 0.42 drams to 495.43 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 8.72 drams to 537.49 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.16 drams to 6.29 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 6.93 drams to 580.40 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 513.96 drams to 24297.25 drams. Silver price down by 1.75 drams to 199.26 drams. Platinum price up by 151.65 drams to 9923.42 drams.