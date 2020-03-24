COVID-19 UPDATE: Over 392,000 confirmed cases globally

YEREVAN, MARCH 24, ARMENPRESS. Number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world has surpassed 392,000, according to the latest updates.

Death cases are over 17,000.

103,430 patients have recovered.

China continues leading in terms of the largest number of coronavirus infected people – 81,171.

Then comes Italy with a total of 63,927 confirmed cases. Italy is in the first place in the world with the largest death cases from coronavirus (6,077).

Coronavirus cases are also growing in US, where, according to the latest reports, the total number of cases is 46,168. US is ranked 3rd, passing Spain with the number of confirmed cases, as 39,673 cases were confirmed in Spain.

Spain is followed by Germany (30,150), Iran (24,811), France (19,856), South Korea (9,037), Switzerland (9,117), UK (6,650).

Russia has confirmed 495 coronavirus cases, Turkey – 1,529 and Georgia – 67.

According to the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 195 countries and territories.

41 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Armenia, bringing the total number of infected to 235. Two patients have already recovered.

Life in China’s Wuhan, the epicenter of the pandemic, returns to normal course

The life in Wuhan of China’s Hubei province, where the COVID-19 outbreak was registered, is returning to its normal course. Public transport in the city is going to resume operations.

UK’s Johnson urges citizens to stay home to stop COVID-19 spread

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged citizens to stay home, go out only in case of strict necessity.

“I would like to introduce you the latest steps we have taken to fight the coronavirus and what you can do to help it”, Johnson said in a video address, adding that it is necessary to save much more lives.

For that purpose he urged citizens to stay home during the current pandemic. “From this evening I must give the British people a very simple instruction - you must stay at home”, the UK PM said.

Starting from tonight, residents of the country will be allowed to leave their homes for only “very limited purposes”, he said.

The UK Police can impose fines for violating the rules of the quarantine.

1,830 foreigners in Bali request to extend visas as home countries close borders due to COVID- 19

In recent weeks immigration offices of Bali are full of foreign nationals requesting to extend their visas as home countries closed their borders due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Indonesia’s Law and Human Rights Ministry said.

1,830 foreign nationals have applied to the authorities for a so-called emergency stay permit in Bali since February. 80% of the foreigners are Chinese citizens, and the rest are from UK, Italy, US, Germany and other countries.

Number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Indonesia is 579, with 49 death cases.

Turkey applies restrictions in stores and transport

Turkey has applied restrictions in stores and public transport to tackle the spread of the novel coronavirus. The country’s interior ministry said there will be restrictions in the number of citizens in stores and public transport. The restrictions will also apply to grocery stores and supermarkets.

2020 Tokyo Olympics postponed by one year

The 32nd Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo have been postponed by one year, the Japanese Prime Minister’s Office said.

Today Japanese PM Shinzo Abe held a phone conversation with International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach and following the PM’s proposal, the IOC President gave his consent to postpone the Games by one year. The Games will take place by the summer of 2021.