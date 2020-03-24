COVID-19: No shortage of food and non-food items in Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 24, ARMENPRESS. There is no problem of food and non-food essential items in Armenia due to the novel coronavirus, Chairman of the State Commission for Protection of Economic Competition Gegham Gevorgyan said at a press conference, adding that imports continue at a normal course.

“At this moment, as previously, we do not have a shortage of food and non-food essential items. Lars checkpoint is open, and the import continues normally, there is no problem with cargo transportations. Our studies have always showed that we would not have a problem in this field. We urge our citizens not to do panic-buying at this moment because there is no need for that”, he said.

On March 16 Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency to fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus. The state of emergency is effective until April 14, at 17:00.

According to the latest data, number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia is 235, two patients have recovered.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan