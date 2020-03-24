Armenian humanitarian mission in Syria’s Aleppo operates normally

YEREVAN, MARCH 24, ARMENPRESS. Armenian specialists who are in Syria’s Aleppo on a humanitarian mission continue working normally despite the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic around the globe.

At the same time disinfections, preventive measures are being carried out to prevent the spread of the disease.

The group of Armenian doctors follows all safety rules and applies all protective measures.

Syria confirmed the 1st case of the novel coronavirus on March 22.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan