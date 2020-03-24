COVID19: Armenia to ramp up countermeasures, stricter restrictions on movement expected

YEREVAN, MARCH 24, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan, the Superintendent commanding the state of emergency measures amid the COVID19 outbreak, has chaired a meeting of the state of emergency command staff.

“I would like to inform that only primary necessity services, stores and pharmacies should operate during 7 days. I would also like to inform that overall, our actions until this phase have been effective and the purpose of shifting to a stricter 7-day regime is to continue maintaining control and continue developing the toolbox that will enable us to discover and prevent the chains of the virus. Therefore I would like to inform that restrictions on movement for Armenian citizens will be imposed, and we must maximally try to maintain the self-quarantine regime during 7 days,” Avinyan said, adding that new mechanisms will be introduced which will enable “limiting the movement of citizens as much as possible”. He said they will call on the population to remain self-quarantined in order for the authorities to have time to modernize their toolbox and continue effectively tackling the coronavirus.

The meeting also discussed the temporary ban on certain business activities and prevention measures.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan