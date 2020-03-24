Artsakh denies Azerbaijani media reports on provocation by Armenian side

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 24, ARMENPRESS. The reports spread in the Azerbaijani online media outlets according to which the Artsakh Defense Army forces “launched a provocation in the direction of Goranboy and left one soldier in the neutral zone”, are another disinformation, the defense ministry of Artsakh said in a statement.

“The Defense Army forces of Artsakh are adhered to the ceasefire regime. Moreover, the relative stable situation in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact continues to be maintained. Therefore, we urge the Azerbaijani side to refrain from the meaningless tactics of artificially escalating the situation and not to create further tension”, the statement said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan