Armenian President holds phone talk with Qatari Emir

YEREVAN, MARCH 24, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian had a telephone conversation with Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

During the phone talk the Armenian President and the Qatari Emir exchanged information about the current situation in the two countries caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, as well as the actions taken to prevent and overcome the virus. The officials highlighted uniting efforts aimed at raising the efficiency of the fight against COVID-19 and the cooperation with the international partners.

President Sarkissian thanked the Emir of Qatar for the friendly attitude to Armenia and the readiness to assist, expressing confidence that a more effective fight against the disease is possible through joint efforts.

The sides also discussed issues relating to the Armenian-Qatari bilateral relations and their development prospects.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan