UK’s Johnson urges citizens to stay home to stop COVID-19 spread

YEREVAN, MARCH 24, ARMENPRESS. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged citizens to stay home, go out only in case of strict necessity.

“I would like to introduce you the latest steps we have taken to fight the coronavirus and what you can do to help it”, Johnson said in a video address, adding that it is necessary to save much more lives.

For that purpose he urged citizens to stay home during the current pandemic. “From this evening I must give the British people a very simple instruction - you must stay at home”, the UK PM said.

Starting from tonight, residents of the country will be allowed to leave their homes for only “very limited purposes”, he said.

The UK Police can impose fines for violating the rules of the quarantine.

According to the latest reports, number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in UK is over 6,600. Death cases have reached 335.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan