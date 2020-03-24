Artsakh military disinfects barracks, equipment to prevent COVID19

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 24, ARMENPRESS. Amid the global COVID19 pandemic, preventive measures are being taken in the Artsakh military.

The Ministry of Defense of Artsakh said all barracks and military equipment are being disinfected with special disinfecting agents on a daily basis.

So far, there haven’t been any novel coronavirus cases in Artsakh.

