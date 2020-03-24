Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 March

Artsakh designates aid accounts for donations supporting COVID19 prevention efforts

YEREVAN, MARCH 24, ARMENPRESS. The Government of Artsakh has opened special accounts for accepting donations to help in its preventive measures against the COVID19, the Information headquarters of Artsakh said.

Those willing to support the Artsakh authorities’ efforts can make donations to the following humanitarian aid extrabudgetary accounts - 22300612211100 (AMD), 22300110153200 (USD), 22300200153300 (EUR) 22300400153100 (RUB).

So far there haven’t been any novel coronavirus cases in Artsakh.

