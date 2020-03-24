COVID-19 latest updates: Over 2,000 new cases confirmed in US in one day

YEREVAN, MARCH 24, ARMENPRESS. Number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world has surpassed 381,000, according to the latest updates.

Death cases are over 16,000.

102,430 patients have recovered.

China continues leading in terms of the largest number of coronavirus infected people – 81,171.

Then comes Italy with a total of 63,927 confirmed cases. Italy is in the first place in the world with the largest death cases from coronavirus (6,077).

Coronavirus cases are also growing in US, where, according to the latest reports, 2,411 cases were registered in past one day. The total number of cases in US is 46,145. US is ranked 3rd, passing Spain with the number of confirmed cases, as 35,136 cases were confirmed in Spain.

Spain is followed by Germany (29,056), Iran (23,049), France (16,856), South Korea (9,037), Switzerland (8,795), UK (6,650).

Russia has confirmed 438 coronavirus cases, Turkey – 1,529 and Georgia – 61.

According to the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 195 countries and territories.

41 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Armenia, bringing the total number of infected to 235. Two patients have already recovered.

