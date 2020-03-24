Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 March

President signs laws adopted by Parliament

YEREVAN, MARCH 24, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed a number of laws adopted by the National Assembly, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The laws concern making changes and amendments to the Law on State Benefits, the Tax Code, Land Tax, Property Tax, the Civil Code, etc.

