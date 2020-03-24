Cafes, restaurants will be shut down as part of anti-coronavirus efforts – PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, MARCH 24, ARMENPRESS. Starting from March 24 the operation of cafes, restaurants, a number of enterprises and some constructions will be suspended for a week as part of anti-coronavirus efforts, ARMENPRESS reports Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said in a Facebook Live.

''We need some tougher limitations and have a stricter approach to obstacles. Starting from tomorrow the operation of all restaurants and cafes will be suspended, there will be exceptions only for delivery services. Some construction works will also stop. The operation of textile factories, a number of light industry branches will also be stopped'', Pashinyan wrote.

He noted that food production will continue. Groceries will continue operating as usual. The Commandant's Office will publish the list of permitted operations.

Nikol Pashinyan urged the citizens to maximally limit their movements and leave the houses only in case of dire necessity.

On March 16th, Armenia declared a nationwide state of emergency until April 14th to tackle the coronavirus situation.

There are 235 confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia. The first case was recorded on March 1. The infected citizen returned from Iran. He recovered and was discharged on March 21. Later another patient recovered. In total, 192 patients are still in hospital.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan