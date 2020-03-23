PM Pashinyan preparing announcement on toughening anti-coronavirus struggle

YEREVAN, MARCH 23, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will soon make an announcement on toughening the measures aimed at the prevention of coronavirus, ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan made a post on his Facebook page.

''Dear compatriots, I will make an announcement within one hour about the toughening of the measures aimed at the prevention of coronavirus'', he wrote.

On March 16th, Armenia declared a nationwide state of emergency until April 14th to tackle the coronavirus situation.

There are 194 confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia. The first case was recorded on March 1. The infected citizen returned from Iran. He recovered and was discharged on March 21. Later another patient recovered. In total, 192 patients are still in hospital.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan