President Sarkissian congratulates Russian FM Lavrov on birthday

YEREVAN, MARCH 23, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian had a phone conversation with Foreign Ministe rof Russia Sergey Lavrov, congratulated him on the occasions of the 70th birth anniversary and being awarded with state award Hero of Labour of the Russian Federation.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President's office, Armen Sarkissian conveyed best wishes to the foreign minister of the friendly and allied country and emphasized the personal contribution of Sergey Lavrov to the development of the Armenian-Russian strategic relations, as well as his important role in the global political and diplomatic arena.

Sergey Lavrov and Armen Sarkissian are linked not only by their current official status, but they have passed through long years of professional and friendly relations.

The Armenian President wished the Russian FM good health and success.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan