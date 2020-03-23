Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 March

Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 23-03-20

YEREVAN, 23 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 23 March, USD exchange rate is up by 1.43 drams to 495.01 drams. EUR exchange rate is down by 0.35 drams to 528.77 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is down by 0.21 drams to 6.13 drams. GBP exchange rate is down by 6.44 drams to 573.47 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is up by 388.47 drams to 23783.29 drams. Silver price is up by 10.50 drams to 201.01 drams. Platinum price is up by 361.47 drams to 9771.77 drams.





