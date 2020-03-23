Asian Stocks - 23-03-20
TOKYO, 23 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 23 March:
“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 2.02% to 16887.78 points, Japanese TOPIX is up by 0.68% to 1292.01 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is down by 3.11% to 2660.17 points, and HANG SENG is down by 4.86% to 21696.13 points.
