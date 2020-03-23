Armenian PM’s spouse volunteers to fight against spread of coronavirus

YEREVAN, MARCH 23, ARMENPRESS. Spouse of the Armenian prime minister Anna Hakobyan has joined the fight against the novel coronavirus as a volunteer and is holding an awareness-raising campaign in the streets of the capital city of Yerevan.

Mrs. Hakobyan told reporters that she also wants to bring her contribution to this process.

“Recently the ministry of healthcare applied for volunteers to tackle this disease. I immediately applied for it as I wanted to be engaged in volunteering activities and bring my contribution to the fight against coronavirus. The ministry said that many people were already applied for volunteering and they wanted to keep us away from this initiative, but we insisted that I should definitely do any action”, Anna Hakobyan said.

The PM’s wife was distributing leaflets to citizens which shows what steps they need to take to protect themselves from COVID-19 and prevent the spread of the disease, as well as to self-quarantine.

“I urge our citizens to follow all the advices given by our relevant authorities. This is my first out to the street following the self-quarantine, at this period I visited a store with the Prime Minister only once and returned back. Today citizens saw me in the street, but didn’t approach, we greeted each other in a distance and wished good health”, she said.

So far, 194 cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Armenia. Two patients have recovered and were already discharged from hospital.

On March 16 Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency to tackle the spread of the coronavirus. The state of emergency is effective until April 14, 17:00.

