Police guard quarantine zones, monitor self-quarantined people in Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 23, ARMENPRESS. Police are guarding the quarantine zones as well as monitoring the self-quarantine process, Deputy Chief of Police of Armenia Colonel Hayk Mhryan said at a news conference on the COVID19-related state of emergency measures.

He said Police Chief Arman Sargsyan had signed an order on regulating the police functions in the epidemic situation on February 23.

“With the first phase we began escorting Iranian freight vehicles in Armenian territory, and the task was to not allow the drivers of the Iranian trucks to come into contact with Armenian citizens,” he said.

The colonel said police and healthcare authorities are working together in quarantining potential infected people. He said police guard the quarantine zones, as well as the Nork infectious disease hospital in Yerevan with checkpoints.

“In addition, police are monitoring self-quarantined citizens through phone communication by receiving information from the healthcare ministry,” the colonel said, adding that the law enforcement agency is contacting one by one all self-quarantined people in the country several times a day and ensure these people. “In the event of having complaints during the phone calls, we immediately contact the healthcare ministry and first responders are dispatched to the given address”.

“There were cases when there were violators of the self-quarantine regime and the healthcare ministry has given us addresses that the residents are breaching the self-quarantine. We contact these citizens, we urge them, explain and request for them to comply with the rules,” he said.

