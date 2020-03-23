Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 March

China ready to donate medical overalls, artificial respiration devices to Armenia to fight COVID- 19

YEREVAN, MARCH 23, ARMENPRESS. China is ready to provide additional support to Armenia, Chinese Ambassador to Armenia Tian Erlong told ARMENPRESS. He noted that the donations will include medical overalls and artificial respiration devices totaling 110 thousand USD.

The Ambassador ephasized the readiness of the Chinese side to continue close cooperation with Armenia aimed at solving various problems resulted by the coronavirus. He emphasized that for overcoming the pandemic it's necessary to achieve international consolidation and solidarity.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan





